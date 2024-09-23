“Aise kaise ho sakta hai? (How can that be?)” gasped Saishwari Patil’s friend’s mother in response when Saishwari told her she won ₹9 lakh for sleeping. A reasonable reaction, one would think.

Saishwari, an investment banker from Bengaluru, has turned her dreams of catching up on sleep into a lucrative reality. She recently won the ‘Sleep Champion’ title in Bangalore-based start-up Wakefit’s third season of its sleep internship program. She was one of the 12 ’sleep interns’ of the program — designed for individuals who prioritise sleep but often find their lives interfering — requiring participants to sleep diligently for at least eight to nine hours every night.

Additionally, participants were encouraged to take 20-minute power naps during the day. Each selected intern was provided with a premium mattress and a contactless sleep tracker, to monitor and improve their sleep patterns. The interns also attended regular workshops led by experienced sleep mentors to improve their sleep habits and increase their chances of winning the ‘Sleep Champion’ title.

Sleep internship selection process Entry Shortlist Round: Applications are initially screened to create a shortlist of candidates Video Resume Round: Shortlisted candidates submit video resumes, highlighting their passion for sleep and their suitability for the program Personal Interview: Finalists are interviewed to assess their enthusiasm for improving their sleep quality

Across three seasons, the sleep internship program has attracted over 10 lakh registrations and engaged 51 interns, who have collectively earned 63 lakh in stipends.

The seventh edition of The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2024 (WakeFit’s survey) reported that nearly 50% of India wakes up feeling tired. Due to factors such as long working hours, poor sleep environment, stress and anxiety, lack of physical activity, etc., sleep deprivation has become very common in the country. “The sleep internship program is the company’s tongue-in-cheek way to rekindle India’s relationship with sleep by incentivising the interns with a stipend,” says Kunal Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Wakefit.

While the program might seem like a dream job, it also involved strict adherence to a sleep schedule and participation in sleep-related activities.

“You need to become a disciplined sleeper. There’s no way around it,” says Saishwari, “To get a good average score, you need to maintain consistent wake-up and sleep times. This means cutting down on late-night activities like binge-watching and scrolling through social media. It’s challenging to break these habits, but it’s very rewarding.”

“COVID disrupted my routine, and I was sleeping irregularly. My career as an auditor also demanded long hours. This internship taught me to be a disciplined sleeper,” she adds.

While the primary objective of Wakefit’s sleep internship program is to improve sleep quality, the competitive aspect introduces an interesting paradox. While most contests require participants to be energised and adrenaline-fueled, this one demands the opposite: a state of deep relaxation.

The pressure to win can often lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can ironically hinder sleep. Participants must balance the desire to excel in the competition with the need to maintain a calm and relaxed state.

“The thought of improving my sleep score during the internship was a bit stressful. The sleep competition was a crazy concept. You can prepare for exams, but how do you prepare to sleep well? On the day of the finale, my goal was to stay relaxed and present in the moment,” recalls Saishwari.

She also thanks her workplace for accommodating her strict sleep schedules.

Saishwari’s sleeping tips Listen to mantras/meditative music. Their repetitive nature and frequency help the body release tension and enter a relaxed state, which is essential for falling asleep and maintaining deep sleep. Shower about an hour before sleeping. It’s a myth that showering drives sleep away. In fact, a good warm shower promotes muscle relaxation and also lowers the body temperature, thereby helping improve the quality of your sleep. Form and stick to a bedtime ritual. Consistency helps regulate your body’s internal clock, improving the ability to fall asleep quickly and sleep deeply. Some activities I suggest would be reading and practicing gratitude.

Saishwari’s journey into the sleep internship began with a casual application, driven more by curiosity than a burning desire to win. “I think I am a good sleeper. I can sleep anywhere. I have fallen asleep even on bike rides,” she chuckles, “So, a friend and I thought we’ll randomly apply because it seemed like a crazy idea.”

However, as she got in, she became increasingly invested in the program. Her experience also provided valuable insights into the science of sleep. “I learned about the different sleep cycles and their importance for well-being. Lack of quality sleep can affect concentration, productivity, and emotional resilience,” she says, “Deep sleep is essential for physical repair, strengthening the immune system, releasing growth hormones, and clearing metabolic waste from the brain. REM sleep is important for memory consolidation and emotional regulation.”

“This internship introduced me to the fascinating world of sleep science,” she adds. “I’m intrigued and will continue to learn and explore sleep strategies. I’ll also advocate for the importance of sleep.”

