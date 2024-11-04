How the pet industry encourages animal abuse

Sanjana Narendra recalls the unbearable stench that engulfed her when she entered the dark, filthy shed in Doddakallasandra, Konanakunte, where puppies were being illegally bred. “There were no proper windows or ventilation,” says the manager of the Shwana Foundation, a city-based NGO working for the welfare of dogs.

Narendra, who was part of a team that rescued 11 Shih Tzu puppies on October 16, 2024, says that the dogs they rescued were all shivering and sick when discovered. “After they were examined by the vets, we realised that due to severe cataracts, they had lost about ten to twenty per cent of their vision,” she says, adding that the dogs also had tick fever and were highly anaemic.

The person accused of illegally breeding these puppies was a man who ran a water-can delivery business in the area. “He was notorious for abusing and overbreeding the dogs. They were beaten, neglected and forced to live inside tiny cages where they couldn’t move around or sit properly,” says Narendra, a 24-year medical student at the Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital in Tumakuru. The animals were not just restrained but badly beaten and improperly fed, she says.

According to her, the team responded to a tipoff from a resident, approaching the accused on the pretext of buying a pup. They made videos of what they had witnessed before calling 112 for help. Based on the complaint, the Hoysala patrolling police reached the spot, rescued the animals and sent them to medical help at a veterinary hospital in Jayanagar. The police also booked a non-cognizable case against the breeder and took an undertaking from him that he would no longer breed the pets, she adds.

The cost of illegal breeding

Pet breeding in India is a highly unregulated industry, though a fairly lucrative one, going by the sheer number of pet shops that have proliferated in the country, selling breed dogs, Persian cats, birds, turtles and fish, among many other animals. It is also one that sees a lot of abuse and neglect of the animals being bred and sold, as Keerthan Vignesh R.P., chief manager of Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre, a Bengaluru-based animal shelter, will attest to.

Vignesh, who has often rescued animals used for breeding, recounts some of the horrors he has encountered: animals in gunny bags and baskets left in dump yards and gutters, a dog chained so tightly to a pole that the chain pierced its neck, animals burned with hot oil and water or with their tails cut off. He still recalls the breeder who had owned and bred a nine-year-old chow chow. “The dog delivered two puppies before it died, and this fellow was so proud, saying that even though the dog was nine years old, he did not let it go until it gave two puppies.”

He refers to the pet breeding industry as a “mafia” of sorts, one that leaves the breeding animals very sick. “They will do anything and everything to make sure that they make some money out of these animals,” he says, recounting some of the health conditions these dogs often suffer from, including chronic kidney failure, skin issues, calcium deficiency, sight problems, bone deformity, fungal infections, even mammary tumours.

According to him, the female dogs end up being bred twice or thrice a year, too soon for a mother dog to recover from her previous pregnancy. “They feel lifeless, they don’t react, they don’t ever feel happy,” he says, while Dr. H.D. Lohith of Bangalore Pet Hospital and Maruti Pet Care Centre recounts the health complications that arise from having a weakened immune system, another side-effect of being overbred. Another major issue, he points out, is inbreeding. “As a purebred, most of these dogs already have genetic issues, and the inbreeding increases the chances of the disease expressing itself in the next generation,” he says.

A systemic issue

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960, Section 11, if the animals are kept in inhumane conditions, they can be produced by the magistrate and sent to the shelter. However, enforcement is a big issue. Surendra Kumarswamy, an agriculturist and social worker who often helps with rescuing dogs, offers his opinion on the legality of dog breeding. “This is not a regulated space. There’s no government official actively going and checking if the norms are being followed,” he says.

The sordid conditions in which they are birthed and raised can, in turn, lead to behavioural issues in many breed dogs. Kavita Yadav, a researcher and filmmaker, is an ardent animal. She brings up the case of a man in Delhi who was breeding pit bulls, one of which attacked and killed his daughter. “Everyone is getting enraged at the dog but nobody’s putting an effort to figure out why it happened. These dogs are kept in very bad conditions, in tight cages, and they’re tortured continually for breeding. When you put them in a space like this, the animal will turn much more aggressive,” she believes.

Adopt don’t shop

One of the biggest issues say the activists, is this: the consumer wants imported dogs of a certain breed. There’s still an existing major population of people who want to purchase dogs who look a certain way, are of a certain colour, or a certain build, says Yadav.

“Even in adoption, for that matter, I remember some girl reached out to me asking if I could recommend her a dog which doesn’t bark. A dog that doesn’t bark, now that’s a little abnormal.” The best way to make a difference is by raising awareness about the evils of the breeding industry. “I advocate using social media, talking to people, talking to young children,” she says.

Swarna Ajjampur, an entrepreneur and journalist, agrees that driving awareness about the issue is crucial to preventing illegal breeding. “People who are taking initiatives need to do it on a larger scale. They need to build a sense of community to make a difference.”

And the best thing, by most accounts, is this: adopt, don’t shop. There are so many indigenous community dogs, as well as abandoned pets, who desperately need homes all across the city. Sanjana agrees. “We request people not to buy from these illegal, unlicensed breeders who are into greedy and unethical practices,” she says. Instead, people “can go for adoption which will be free of cost.”