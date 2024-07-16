How the ancient Brahmi script became modern Kannada

Raamesh Gowri Raghavan first encountered the Brahmi script back in the 1990s. “These were Ashokan inscriptions,” says the Mumbai-based writer, epigraphist, digital marketer and scientist. Wanting to read the inscriptions, he taught himself to read Brahmi, India’s oldest deciphered script.

“The Brahmi script is the originator of all Indian scripts except Kharosthi, which was used in the region known as Gandhara,” says Raamesh, who will be conducting an online course on reading and writing Brahmi in association with INTACH Bengaluru between July 22 and 25.

“Since it is for the Bengaluru chapter of INTACH, this course will focus mainly on South India, addressing the evolution of the Brahmi script from its beginnings to its current status in the region,” he says.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to read and write Brahmi and also understand how the Kannada script developed from it, adds Raamesh, who serves as the director of the School of Languages at the India Study Centre (INSTUCEN) Trust.

The mystery of Brahmi

The earliest known Brahmi inscriptions are from the edicts of Ashoka, the third Mauryan emperor of Magadha who ruled most of the sub-continent between 268 and 232 BCE. The emperor, who converted to Buddhism, left a vast corpus behind in Brahmi, documenting his perspectives on dhamma, ideas of governance, and efforts to spread Buddhism.

“The Ashoka edicts are the most uncontroversially-dated inscriptions on which Brahmi is found,” says Raamesh. Traces of the script have been discovered not just in the Gangetic plains but also in excavated sites in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Sri Lanka, mostly on pottery shards. “Sometimes, it is very tantalising to believe that it could have originated in south India, earlier than Ashoka. But that is very controversial,” says Raamesh, adding that there is no way to date this script firmly.

Four theories on origin of Brahmi

The origins of Brahmi are equally indeterminate. There are at least four competing theories to explain where the script came from. The first is that it evolved from the yet-to-be-deciphered script of the Indus Valley Civilisation. “We cannot prove or disprove this theory unless we know that script better,” states Raamesh.

The second theory is that the script is a derivative of the Semitic Aramaic script, which, in turn, came from the Phoenician script. “The main evidence is the similarities in the shapes of several characters and the sounds they represent. But the evidence is weak,” he says.

While Brahmi belongs to what is called an abugida writing system, where consonants and vowels are written together as a unit (the matras or vowel diacritic used in languages like Hindi), the Phoenician and Aramaic systems are abjads or consonantal alphabets, in which only consonants are represented, with vowels needing to be inferred by the reader. “Brahmi is a very unique writing system, and there is reason to believe that it doesn’t really come from the Phoenician system,” he postulates.

The third hypothesis is that Brahmi was invented independently in Ashoka’s court.

The fourth is that it may have come from the mysterious megalithic graffiti marks found at many sites in south India, often on pottery shards. “It could have evolved from those as well, but again, there is so little available,” says Raamesh.

“The jury is still out on the origins of Brahmi.”

The beginning of everything

One thing appears to be fairly certain, though. Brahmi is the mother script for nearly all Indian scripts, including Kannada, which is both a language and a script.

“Kannada is one of the classical languages, one of great antiquity that had been around for at least 2,000 years,” says Raamesh. The spoken language, which belongs to the Dravidian family, evolved over four stages — proto-Kannada, old Kannada, medieval Kannada and modern Kannada.

The script, on the other hand, can be roughly divided into three periods.

“The old Brahmi scripts evolved into the Hale Kannada script, which, in turn, evolved into the modern Kannada script,” says Raamesh. Hale Kannada, he adds, is the ancestor of both modern Kannada and Telugu.

The evolution of the old Brahmi script into multiple other scripts, he says, was partly affected by the material on which it was written. Since most documents were written on palm leaves in south India, the scripts that evolved from Brahmi were more rounded and cursive. “Palm leaves don’t tolerate straight lines,” he explains.

On the other hand, in north India, people preferred writing on birch bark, which allowed more angular writing. “That is why the northern Indian scripts have straight lines,” explains Raamesh.

Also, in the absence of a printing press, writing was passed on from teacher to student, generation after generation. “As handwriting changed, the script also changed,” he says.

The modern Kannada script, for instance, looks nothing like ancient Brahmi, even though the Kannada script descended from it. Similarly, modern Devanagari (used to write languages like Sanskrit and Hindi), Punjabi or Bengali scripts look nothing like the ancestral Brahmi script, says Raamesh. “Over time, the original shapes and the memory of those original shapes were lost, and the inscriptions left behind of those times were forgotten.”

Deciphering Brahmi

Brahmi faded from use in the centuries after Ashoka, and was completely forgotten. Cut to the 14th century CE. During one of his campaigns, Sultan Firuz Shah Tughlaq, who ruled over the Sultanate of Delhi between 1351 and 1388, stumbled across inscribed Ashoka pillars at Topra near Ambala, and another near Meerut.

“They were brought from their regular location to his capital,” recounts Raamesh, adding that the sultan was curious about what was written on those pillars. “It is said that he tried to get pundits to read those, and they had no clue. This was abandoned as a project for a long time.”

Brahmi was finally deciphered in the 19th century by the English scholar James Prinsep, the secretary of the Asiatic Society of Bengal and the editor of its journal. It wasn’t a dramatic process, like how Egyptian hieroglyphs were deciphered using the Rosetta Stone, says Raamesh. As the editor of the journal, he kept hearing from various people about inscriptions that they had seen in other places, drawings of coins and so on from across the country.

Archaeology, back then, wasn’t a subject the way it is today, “but people studying history and antiquity would often record these things and get them published in the journal of the Asiatic society.” As editor, he also had access to the journal’s back issues, narrates Raamesh.

A few years earlier, somebody had managed to read and decipher medieval Bengali inscriptions, a proto-Bengali, which were slightly different from the Bengali of that time. Another scholar, using this material, was able to read slightly older inscriptions and so on. Soon, they kept going back in time until they could read inscriptions of the Gupta period, around the 4th to 5th century CE. By relying on such previous work, Prinsep was able to go back even further into our past and read the inscriptions of the Mauryan period. “While the credit goes to him, there was a lot of fieldwork already done. So, it was evolutionary; the whole thing was deciphered backwards.”

Interest in languages

Raamesh’s own fascination with language started during his childhood, during the many years spent in different cantonments. Since his father was in the Indian army, he moved within the country frequently, encountering a new language every time his father was posted in a new place. “We learnt many languages this way…Punjabi, Konkani, Marathi…” says Raamesh.

Unlike in Europe, where almost all languages use the same Latin script, he adds that every new language usually comes with its own script. “I would learn the script alongside the language. That created an interest in the script,” says the autodidact, who taught himself around 25 scripts.

While the early part of his life was spent in science — he holds a Master’s degree in Biological Science from the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and worked at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory in Pune and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai — he moved away from science in 2007 and went into advertising. “My bread and butter come from digital marketing, advertising, writing for websites…all of that,” he says.

A few years ago, he rekindled his interest in epigraphy and archaeology, completing a certificate course in the latter from the University of Mumbai in 2015. In 2016, he joined INSTUCEN, where he not only teaches courses on epigraphy, manuscriptology, and various scripts but also leads heritage walks and trails in Bengaluru. “The trust aims to support public archaeology…a response to our Whatsapp culture of sharing fake or made-up historical facts,” he says, pointing out that the past is what it is and will keep changing as new evidence crops up, and it is important to approach its study objectively.

Language politics

Raamesh believes that preserving and understanding diverse languages and scripts is important because it helps garner a better comprehension of language politics, which often crops up in this country, frequently resulting in violence.

“Bengaluru is no stranger to this,” he says, referring to agitations led by Kannada activists who worry about the loss of Karnataka’s language and culture. “When a language is lost, with it is lost a lot of local culture and knowledge,” he says.

For instance, many indigenous herbs, plants, and insects in Karnataka are not found elsewhere. “Since the words (for these unique things) that exist are in the Kannada language, if they disappear, that knowledge too will disappear.”

Additionally, every language offers its own way of seeing the world. If English is seen as the language of science and business, Urdu is often seen as the language of poetry, Sanskrit as the language of philosophy and so on, he says. “Every language comes with a flavour of its own,” believes Raamesh.

The course will be held between July 22 and 25 between 7.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The registration fee is ₹1,200. Email parichay@intachblr.org for more details.

