How auto driver in Bengaluru was persuaded to open account in private bank that was used for cyber crime

February 13, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police got in touch with G. Vinod Kumar, who drives an autorickshaw in Bengaluru, while probing a cyber crime

The Hindu Bureau

Transactions in the account amounted to ₹34 lakh in three months, of which the auto driver was unaware. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Bengaluru police are on the lookout for a man who advised a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver to open a savings account in a private bank to get government subsidy for his vehicle only to misuse the account for cyber crime.

While probing a cyber crime, police traced one of the beneficiary accounts to G. Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kamala Nagar who drives an autorickshaw. He was taken by surprise. He informed the police that the account was being operated by his friend Ravichandra.

Transactions in the account amounted to ₹34 lakh in three months, of which Vinod Kumar was unaware even as he waiting for a response from the Karnataka government on his request for subsidy.

Vinod Kumar told the police that he was introduced to Ravichandra by his friend Pramod in November 2023. Claiming to have contacts in the State Government, Ravichandra promised to get Vinod Kumar an autorickshaw at a government subsidised rate and advised him to open an SB account as part of the process.

After opening an account in a private bank, Vinod Kumar handed over the passbook, cheque book and ATM card to Ravichandra for further process of his application for subsidy.

Police suspect that Ravichandra is part of network that provides bank accounts for cyber crime. Efforts are on to track down the other accused.

