How a garden transformed Gangammagudi police station

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that Gangammagudi police station was the best station in the city. The staff here take pride in maintaining it. The transformation began with a garden.

A few months ago, Inspector Sidde Gowda, attached to Gangammagudi police station, hit upon the idea of developing a garden around the station. The project was taken up by staff who sourced plants from nurseries and sought tips from experts on how to maintain them. Over the weeks, the once-drab ground was transformed into a vibrant garden. As word spread, people and corporate houses pitched in to help. Inspector Gowda was surprised to see that as the garden blossomed, personnel started taking more interest in maintaining the premises.

A few friends of the inspector from Chitrakala Parishad also contributed artwork and painted murals on the walls. “Soon locals were visiting us just to see the station,” said Mr. Gowda.

Mr. Pant, during his visit, appreciated the effort put in and announced a reward.