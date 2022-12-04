Housekeeping staffer from Nepal killed by his friends over harassment

December 04, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hennur police in a swift action cracked a murder case and arrested five Napali nationals for killing one of their colleagues, allegedly unable to bear his harassment .

The police found the highly decomposed body of Dhansingh Dhame, 23, at a storm-water drain on Sunday evening. The police after identifying the deceased rushed to a paying guest accommodation in Babusapalya where the deceased was working as housekeeping staff.

Inquiry revealed that Dhansigh Dhame was last seen with his colleagues and the police took them into custody for questioning.

A detailed questioning led them to confess to the murder. Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, east division, said that the deceased Dhansingh and the accused Dinesh Singh Dhame, Sher Singh Dhame, Deepak Dhame , Narendra Dhame and a juvenile are from the same hometown and some of the accused studied together with the deceased.,

From the beginning, Dhansingh used to harass the accused and humiliate them from the college days. Even after coming to Bengaluru and working he would get drunk every day and harassed them.

On last Wednesday when Dhansingh in an inebriated state started harassing them, the accused as per the plan, took him out on the pretext of getting him cigarettes , took him to an isolated place and strangulated him with a belt and assaulted him on his private parts to kill him on the spot. They later dumped the body in the storm-water drain and returned to work .

The murder came to light when passers-by noticed a highly decomposed body floating in the drain. Police have taken the accused into custody.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt to track down six people, including three women, who killed a 30-year-old man in KP Agarahara in the early hours on Sunday.

According to the police, the assailant confronted the man and beat him before crushing him to death using a boulder and walked away. Based on the CCTV footage, the police are trying to track down the accused while checking the missing complaints in and around the city to identify the deceased. Police suspect that the murder could be due to financial row and are further probing the matter.