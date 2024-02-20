ADVERTISEMENT

House thefts: Real estate agent arrested in Bengaluru

February 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mico Layout police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old real estate broker allegedly involved in 11 house thefts reported in and around the city for the last one year.

The accused Sunil, 31, used to move around the area to identify houses owned by working couples before committing the theft. As he was in the real estate sector, no one would suspect him, said the police.

Using this method, he had allegedly burgled 11 houses in the last over one year and made away with 525 grams of gold valuables, 550 grams of silver and two mobile phones, which have been recovered from him, C.K., Baba, DCP, South East division, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US