House thefts: Real estate agent arrested in Bengaluru

February 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mico Layout police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old real estate broker allegedly involved in 11 house thefts reported in and around the city for the last one year.

The accused Sunil, 31, used to move around the area to identify houses owned by working couples before committing the theft. As he was in the real estate sector, no one would suspect him, said the police.

Using this method, he had allegedly burgled 11 houses in the last over one year and made away with 525 grams of gold valuables, 550 grams of silver and two mobile phones, which have been recovered from him, C.K., Baba, DCP, South East division, said.

