House parties in vogue this New Year’s

New Year’s eve is not just about expensive parties in hotels, pub hopping or a visit to MG Road and Brigade Road, and many Bengalureans are showing how. People ushering in the New Year in the comfort of their homes with just close friends and family are finding favour in the city.

Mahesh Raghunathan, a musician, said he used to go to MG Road just to enjoy the cheer at the stroke of midnight. But not any more. “The place is jam-packed every year and crowd management is usually poor. When we are a group of five or more, it becomes hard to enjoy the moment together, which is what celebrating New Year is all about,” he said. Now, he prefers taking a short road trip to the outskirts of the city and coming home for a small party with his friends. “As most of my friends are musicians, we like a musical beginning to the year,” he said.

While intimate setting is one thing, for some people, especially women, it is also about safety. Krithika Raj is reminded of the unfortunate scenes of molestation on Brigade Road every time someone mentions New Year’s eve. “Safety of women is a major concern every year. I prefer staying home with my friends. We arrange for DJ and disco lighting to set the mood,” she said.

While celebrations at home is economical, some people who want to party in exclusive settings are heading to farmhouses and resorts on the outskirts of the city.

Dhiraj M., owner of a luxury vacation rental, has three properties near the city. He said compared to the last two years, the number of people preferring to have a private new year party has gone up. “In the last one month, I have received nearly 400 calls for booking for December 30 and 31, and mostly from families who want to spend time together. More people are looking for privacy and don’t want to celebrate with strangers. Our farmhouses were booked in October itself for New Year’s eve,” he said.

Many such farmhouses in Whitefield, Nandi Hills and Devanahalli were booked months in advance.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department is being extra vigilant. “We cannot barge into anyone’s house. Only if we get definite information, we get a warrant,” said Excise Commissioner Manjunath Naik. As per excise rules, storing over 2 litres of Indian-made liquor and over 9 litres of imported liquor is a violation.