House panel set up on dress code in clubs

11 March 2020 23:18 IST

Members recount experience of not being allowed inside because they were wearing khadi kurta

Amidst uproar over entry restrictions imposed by clubs on wearing traditional attire, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday announced setting up of a House committee to look into the matter and also the need for uniform guidelines on lease amount.

The minister’s announcement in the Legislative Council came after members, cutting across parties, recounted their experiences in some clubs where they were denied entry because they were wearing khadi kurta.

“On Independence day, I went to Karnataka Golf Club wearing this white (collar less) kurtha after attending a public function. While my family was allowed inside, I was not,” Congress member Prakash Rathod recounted even as another Congress member K.C. Kondaiah recalled restrictions imposed on him in KSCA.

Advertising

Advertising

Incidentally, a joint legislature House committee headed by N.A. Harris in 2015-16 has proposed The Karnataka Regulation of Entry to Public Places and Regulation of Clubs bill to remove dress code restriction and had made proposals to monitor clubs that get government facilities such as land.

Former Minister H.M. Revanna, who raised the issue, said some clubs do not allow white dress that the politicians wear or restrict entry over the issue of footwear. “Lease amount on land fixed for clubs using government facilities varies from club to club. There has to be uniformity.”

Members raised the strict dress code maintained in Bangalore Club and Bowring Institute, both established during the British rule. While BJP member Y.A. Narayanswamy also criticised the dress code, he pointed at violations made by the club, and that a strict control has to be had on them since they get concessions from the government.

He also pointed out that nothing has been done on Harris committee report. Members also raised deviations made by clubs, including renting out premises, violation of excise norms and lease norms through constructions made without government approval.

Though the Minister initially pointed out at the Harris Committee report and its contents that can be studied before another committee could be set up, he announced the formation of the house committee after members urged him to make commitment.

Renewed call for legislators club

During the discussion on clubs, council members also brought back the issue of having legislators club near Vidhan Soudha. “When everyone can have their club why can’t we? The government should spilt 60 acres given to Bangalore Golf Club and give some portion of the land to the club,” Janata Dal (Secular) member K.T. Srikante Gowda said.

Members also pointed to a 2-acre land near chief minister’s residence belonging to Public Works department that can be given to the legislator’s club. The Public Works Minister Govind Karjol, however, did not commit on the allocation.