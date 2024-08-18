GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House gutted after e-bike kept for charging catches fire

Published - August 18, 2024 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A house belonging to a private firm employee was gutted, and goods worth lakhs were destroyed in an accidental fire that broke out while an electric scooter was being charged at the house in Magadi town in Ramanagara district in the early hours of Sunday (August 18).

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when the house owner, Lakshmi Narasimha, woke up to a burnt smell and found the bike on fire. He tried to douse the fire after alerting the others in the house, but by then, the fire had spread to the other parts.

With no option left, he pushed the burning bike outside the house and sustained burns on his hands, legs and face. Other residents rushed to help disconnect the power supply and douse the blaze, preventing a major accident. However, electronic goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

The Magadi town police are awaiting a complaint from the victim to initiate investigation.

