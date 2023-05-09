House collapses, lake breaches in Bengaluru after Monday rain

May 09, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A short spell of heavy rain in parts of Bengaluru on Monday, yet again exposed the chinks in the civic infrastructure while also causing damage to property.

An empty house in Veerabhadranagar in South Bengaluru collapsed, leading to three cars being damaged, but no casualties were reported.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the house collapsed towards the compound and damaged the cars parked near it.

Praveen Kumar, a resident, said, “The incident occurred around 5 p.m. after heavy rain. Three years ago, a similar incident had happened in the same area.”

“The incident happened owing to the overflowing of water towards this area, since there is no proper drainage system. We had complained to the BBMP several times regarding this. However, no action was taken,” he added.

The BBMP officials said that they are investigating the matter.

Water enters house

According to the BBMP control room, water entered three houses in Hosakerehalli. Officials in BBMP said that the incident occurred because the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) was working on a drainage system in the area.

A BBMP official said since the work was going on, the drain overflowed after the rain and water entered the house.

Waterlogging was reported in various stretches of the city. According to residents from Basavanagudi, several two-wheelers and autos were stuck on flooded R.V. Road in front of Vijaya College.

Prasanth, a resident, said, “It was only 15 minutes of rain, but the whole stretch was flooded. This only exposes the civic authorities’ poor work on the road and drainage system of the city.”

Waterlogging on roads was also reported in Bellandur, Madiwala, Hosur Road, Silk Board junction, Bannerghatta Road, Koramangala, B.T.M. Layout, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Outer Ring Road, Uttarahalli, and the Central Business District ) area.

Uprooted trees, and traffic jams

Trees were uprooted in Basavanagudi, Shantinagar, and Uttarahalli.

The rain caused traffic jams in many parts, especially in the CBD and key arterial roads. According to the Bengaluru traffic police, traffic snarls were reported on Outer Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hosur Road, Bellandur, HSR Layout, Shanthinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Lakkasandra, and Kanakapura Road.