Family woken up by sound of house falling apart in Bengaluru rains

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 12:51 IST

The house is in Ulsoor

A 50-year-old house on Milkman Street, near Lido Mall in Ulsoor, collapsed following overnight rain in Bengaluru on November 18-19.

No one was injured.

There were four persons in the house. They woke up around 5 a.m. to some unusual sounds, like the house was falling apart. They immediately stepped outside. "Within minutes, the house collapsed," says Shankar, the house-owner adding, "Besides heavy rains, there was strong winds outside."

Advertising

Advertising

Many other houses in the street also suffered damage in the overnight rains on November 18-19, but only Shankar's house collapsed.

"The house was built by my grandfather," he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said that the house was built with mud and bricks. Two two-wheelers that were parked on the road outside were damaged, officials said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited the spot and spoke to the family. “The BBMP had already issued a notice to the building owner, as the structure had been identified as weak during the survey of weak and dilapidated buildings across Bengaluru,” he said.

Two more buildings in the same area have been identified as dilapidated. Both will be demolished by the civic body on November 19.

The Meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for November 19. The city can expect 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rains.

According to the rainfall data made available by the BBMP, six wards coming under Mahadevapura zone received the maximum rains ranging from 142 mm to 84.5 mm. Hagadur ward received the maximum 142 mm of rainfall, followed by Varthur and Doddanekkundi (104 mm), HAL airport (97.5 mm), K.R. Puram (86.5 mm) and Horamavu (84.5 mm). Vijnana Nagar received 29 mm and and Bellandur received 23.5 mm of rainfall.

The BBMP’s control rooms received complaints of tree fall and water logging from different parts of Bengaluru. No complaints were received by South and Rajarajeshwarinagar zones. Civic officials said that most complaints had been attended to.