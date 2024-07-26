GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House burglaries cracked

Updated - July 26, 2024 10:20 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have cracked a spate of recent house burglaries in the city and recovered stolen valuables.

Probing a case of theft in Chunchaghatta in January 2024 wherein the front door was broken open and 300 grams of gold jewellery and ₹1.7 lakh cash were stolen, Konanakunte Police arrested a man from Mysuru Road on July 5. He reportedly confessed to the crime and was taken into police custody for over two weeks.

Police say that a total of 26 such cases in which this man was involved have now been cracked. They said 1.386 g of gold jewellery and 1.5 kg of silver articles, which were stolen from houses and sold at pawn shops in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, have been recovered. The total worth of these valuables is estimated to be ₹1 crore.

In another case, HSR Layout police, who were investigating a house burglary reported in HSR Layout in May 2024, arrested two persons from Kadalur, Puducherry.

They reportedly confessed to the crime. Police said they recovered 188 g of gold jewellery and 1 kg of silver articles from the houses of the accused. They also recovered 200 g of gold jewellery the accused had sold at a pawn shop in Puducherry and a two-wheeler used for the crime. Another accused, who is a part of the gang, is absconding. The Puducherry-based gang used to allegedly come to Bengaluru and carry out house burglaries.

