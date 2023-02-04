House belonging to sister of MLA aspirant partially gutted in Bengaluru

February 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A house belonging to the sister of MLA aspirant of Chickpet constituency, K.G.F. Babu, was allegedly set on fire at K.S. Garden in S.R. Nagar early on Saturday.

Shahin Taj, the owner of the house, woke up to a choking sensation and noticed the fire and alerted other members of the family and escaped to safety.

The Fire and Emergency Services control room personnel and the police reached the spot and put out the fire.

In her complaint, Ms. Taj said that a gang of eight to 10 people came and poured petrol on the footwear stand outside the house and set it on fire before fleeing the spot.

The fire engulfed the front portion of the house and was noticed soon. Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap but the house is partially gutted.

Mr. Babu accused his political rivals and alleged that R.V. Yuvraj, former BBMP councillor, threatened him and his family members, The S.R. Nagar police have taken up a case and are verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused .

Meanwhile, Mr. Yuvraj complained to the Halasurugate police accusing Mr. Babu of making baseless allegations against him and his father.

He requested the police to probe the allegation in detail to ascertain the facts of the fire.