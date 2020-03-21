Hotels, restaurants will be open only for takeaways till end of month

Bengaluru

21 March 2020 01:31 IST

Religious gatherings to be banned to stop the spread of COVID-19

The State government has directed all hotels and restaurants in municipal corporation limits to stop dining facility and remain open only for takeaways and online ordering from Saturday till March 31 to stop the spread of COVID-19. Pubs and bars too will be closed, while takeaway liquor shops can stay open.

In an order on Friday, the government also imposed a ban on jatras, urs and other such religious gatherings to ensure social distancing. It also stated that all medical staff involved in COVID-19 -- including students of medical and para-medical courses -- cannot be given leave.

Speaking on the restrictions on hotels, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa clarified that this will not apply to outlets that have no seating facility. “I appeal to all hotel owners to keep their kitchens open and facilitate delivery to people who are dependent on hotel food. People can either order online or take parcels. Hotel owners should not misuse the situation and inflate food prices,” he said.

Addressing presspersons after a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said he had made a personal request to the Prime Minister for permission to start COVID testing laboratories in Kalaburagi, Ballari, Hubbali, and Mangaluru. The government would procure 500 ventilators and ensure hospitals with a total bed capacity of 5,000 and required oxygen facilities readied to accommodate influx of patients, if such a situation arose.

Meanwhile, no new positive cases were reported in the State on Friday. One of the two patients, slated to be discharged was sent home. Patient number 5, the 26-year-old person, who returned from Greece was discharged from Jayanagar General Hospital.

Five more patients will be discharged from Monday onwards till Wednesday, he said, adding that the State had seen ( 981), the highest number of international passengers on Friday as international arrivals will be stopped from Sunday.

No change in SSLC schedule

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said there will be no change in the SSLC examination schedule. “The exam will be held as scheduled and let there be no confusion about that,” he said.