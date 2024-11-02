Hoteliers to take up legal route if police do not permit 24/7 operations in Bengaluru

The hoteliers in Bengaluru have been requesting the Home Department to provide permission to run business 24/7 in the city. With no luck, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association (BBHA) is contemplating taking the legal route to obtain the permission.

On September 27 this year, the government of Karnataka passed an order that commercial establishments and shops, which employ 10 or more people, can operate throughout the day (24 hours) on all days of the year. However, the Police Department has not given consent to the same in Bengaluru.

“The State Government has already given permission for us to run operations 24/7. Despite this, the Police Department is hesitant to give us permission. We request the Home Minister to look into our request and provide permission. If not, we will not hesitate to fight it legally,” said P. C. Rao, president, BBHA.

In a letter to Home Minister G. Parameshwara on October 28, the association stated: “By keeping our establishments open 24/7, along with offering food to those who need it, hotels will also provide drinking water and toilet facilities. This will benefit the public greatly. Hence, we request you to direct the Police Department to let the hotel industry function 24/7.”

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said, “I have not received any representation from them. The decision lies with the government about this and not the police department”

No decision on price rise

The BBHA has not made a decision about increasing prices of food and beverages in hotels even though the prices of all commodities, including grains, pulses, oil and vegetables, are going up.

“The price of commercial LPG went up. The prices of coffee powder and milk are also expected to go up further. We do not want to put this burden on the consumers as of now. But if the prices keep going up, then we will meet and make a decision,” Mr. Rao said.

While the BBHA revises the prices of food items, coffee and tea every year in April, it has not done the same this year with an intention to retain business.