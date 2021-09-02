Hotel management graduate arrested for selling marijuana

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 04:39 IST

He used payout from an insurance claim to fund entry into the drug peddling business

The police arrested a hotel management graduate who allegedly used the money he received from an insurance claim to start a drug-peddling racket. The accused, Sachin, 25, a resident of Nayandahalli, was arrested along with his associate Anand, 23, an autorickshaw driver from Hebbagodi, while selling drugs to local peddlers in Devanahalli on Tuesday. The police recovered 101 kg of marijuana worth ₹40 lakh from them.

Sachin’s brother, Sagar, who is reportedly part of the racket is on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) C.K. Baba.

According to the police, Sachin, after completing a hotel management course in Chennai went to Malaysia as part of his internship. He later moved to Bengaluru and got a job in the hospitality sector. “Sachin started using marijuana and began selling it in small quantities to fuel his addition. He befriended Anand who is also addicted to drugs and the duo decided to buy and peddle marijuana on a large scale,” Mr. Baba said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further inquiries revealed that Sachin had a non-fatal accident recently and received an insurance claim. He invested the money to purchase drugs from his contact in Vizag. He transported the consignment to Bengaluru undetected in a goods van. The racket came to light when the police received information about peddlers coming to Devanahalli to sell marijuana to students visiting Nandi Hills. A team kept watch near Rani Cross, where Sachin and the others would sell marijuana.

A few hours later, he and Anand reached the spot on a bike, but saw the police and tried to escape. The police gave chase, caught the duo, and seized 5 kg of ganja from them. During a a subsequent raid at Sachin’s house in Nayandahalli, the police recovered the remaining 96 kg of drugs. However, Sagar who was staying with Sachin and also part of the racket managed to escape.