Hotel employee arrested on the charge of molesting nursing student in Bengaluru

A 22-year-old hotel employee was arrested by the Viveknagar police on Sunday, for allegedly molesting a nursing student after barging into her house in the wee hours.

The accused, Mashrul Sheikh, is from West Bengal and has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused barged into the house of the victim around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim had woken up and opened the door after repeated knocks, when the accused grabbed her and tried to drag her into a room.

The victim offered the accused money, but the latter refused and allegedly demanded sexual favours. The victim then raised the alarm, prompting the neighbors to come and they thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

The accused was drunk and was stalking the victim for a few days, a police officer added.