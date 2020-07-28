Hotel collapses

A building housing a hotel in Majestic area collapsed on Tuesday night. The building was located on the premises where the iconic Kapali theatre once stood.

Fire department officials said the incident occurred past 9.45 p.m. No casualties were reported as occupants in nearby buildings were evacuated on Monday after the building developed cracks, said an official.

In 2017, Kapali theatre in Gandhinagar made way for a mall and a multiplex.