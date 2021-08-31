Hosur MLA’s son and six others killed in road accident at Koramangala

According to sources, the group was returning to Hosur after a trip to Bengaluru

The son of a DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu was among seven persons who lost their lives in a road accident at Koramangala in Bengaluru on August 31 morning.

According to the police, three women and four men were travelling in an SUV. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which went over the footpath before hitting the compound wall of a bank.

“The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. The SUV hit the wall with such intensity and speed that it was completely damaged. Though it was meant to seat five persons, there were seven people in the vehicle. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras in the area,” said a police officer.

The deceased included Karunaa Sagar, son of DMK MLA from Hosur Y. Prakash.

According to sources, the group was returning to Hosur in Tamil Nadu after a trip to Bengaluru.

Soon after the accident, employees of a hotel in the vicinity and a few passers-by extricated the passengers from the vehicle before alerting the Adugodi police.

“The passengers were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Rescuers had to use force to open the doors and get them out. Witnesses saw smoke coming out from the engine. They poured water fearing that the vehicle would catch fire,” said a police source.

According to witnesses, one person appeared to be alive on the way to the hospital. However, all seven were declared dead on arrival.

Senior police officials visited the spot to supervise the investigation.