Hostel students protest with utensils in Kolar

The inmates of the Backward Classes and Minorities Girls’ Hostel located at Bhovi Colony in Kolar staged a protest in front of the hostel along with utensils and substandard food items, condemning the lack of facilities, on Tuesday.

The students alleged that though there were 34 students at the hostel, for the past four days, insufficient food was being prepared. They alleged that hostel warden was releasing insufficient groceries and had locked the store room. They also claimed that with the warden not visiting the hostel regularly, the cook was managing the daily affairs.

One of the students, Renuka, claimed that power supply to the hostel had been disconnected following non-payment of electricity bill. This was affecting the students’ studies, she charged.

SFI district unit president K. Vasudeva Reddy and taluk president Gayatri were present.