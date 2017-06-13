Hostel students protest with utensils in Kolar

The inmates of the Backward Classes and Minorities Girls’ Hostel located at Bhovi Colony in Kolar staged a protest in front of the hostel along with utensils and substandard food items, condemning the lack of facilities, on Tuesday.
The students alleged that though there were 34 students at the hostel, for the past four days, insufficient food was being prepared. They alleged that hostel warden was releasing insufficient groceries and had locked the store room. They also claimed that with the warden not visiting the hostel regularly, the cook was managing the daily affairs.
One of the students, Renuka, claimed that power supply to the hostel had been disconnected following non-payment of electricity bill. This was affecting the students’ studies, she charged.
SFI district unit president K. Vasudeva Reddy and taluk president Gayatri were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor