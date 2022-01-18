Hospitalisations at 1.3% of overall cases, 28,067 beds available

Bengaluru

18 January 2022 22:44 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday, reiterated that the city is well prepared to tackle the third wave of COVID-19. The situation is currently under control. Hospitalisations continue to be low; only 1.3% of the overall cases are now in the hospital, he said.

While 100% tele-triaging is happening at the Assembly constituency level, there were over 300 mobile triage units for door-to-door visits.

In a press release, the BBMP stated that a total of 28,067 beds — 3,237 beds in government hospitals, 2,696 in government medical colleges, 13,540 in private hospitals and 8,594 in private medical colleges — have been identified. Of these, 6,704 were available for allotment under the COVID-19 Hospital Bed Management System. Thus far, 637 had been allocated under government quota.

That apart, 17 COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) have been operationalised with 1,387 beds – 911 general and 576 oxygen beds. An additional 10 CCCs are kept in readiness and would be operationalized when required.

“More than 95% of COVID-19 positive persons do not need hospitalisation, and can recover under home isolation. To date, about 55,000 home isolation kits have been distributed, and over 90,000 kits are in stock,” the release said.