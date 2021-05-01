Hospital denies admission, police register FIR

Bengaluru

01 May 2021 22:37 IST

The Malleswaram police have registered yet another case under the Disaster Management Act against a private hospital for allegedly denying beds to COVID-19 patients.

Based on a complaint by BBMP health officer Suresh Rudrappa, the police on Thursday registered an FIR against Vegus Hospital for failing to reserve beds to treat COVID-19 patients referred by the civic body.

The hospital had denied admission to patients on April 27 and 28 citing non-availability of beds. “However, an inspection carried out by BBMP health officials found that the hospital management was lying and giving incorrect information on bed availability,” said a police officer.

Mr. Rudrappa, in his complaint, said it amounted to serious lapses on the part of the hospital during the time of the crisis and hence liable to be prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act.