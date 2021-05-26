Hospital booked for denying treatment to COVID-19 patient

The staff were allegedly upset because the patient did not buy Remdesivir from them

A private hospital was booked by the Vijayanagar police on Tuesday for allegedly denying treatment to a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient for not buying Remdesivir injection offered by the hospital for ₹15,000 per shot. The patient, instead, sourced the medicine from the health department.

After finding out that the family complained to the health department, the hospital discharged the patient and later allegedly refused to readmit her even after she developed health complications. She later succumbed.

The matter was brought to the notice of the health officer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Dr. Rajendra, who filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Vijayanagar police seeking action.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Bharathi Hospital in Prashanthnagar charging the hospital management under Essential Commodities Act and also under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dr. Rajendra, in his complaint, said that the victim, who was from J.P. Nagar, was admitted to Bharathi Hospital in Prashanthnagar on May 8 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The hospital demanded ₹15,000 from the family to give Remdesivir to the patient. As the family could not afford the sum, they sought help of the BBMP, which arranged the injection through the drug inspector of the area concerned .

The hospital staff, agitated that the family had complained about them, discharged the patient the next day without treatment and also mentioned in the discharge summary that the patient had recovered.

Soon after returning home, the patient developed breathing problems and was taken back to the hospital, where she was refused admission.

Not the only case

Similarly, the hospital allegedly discharged a 52-year-old patient from Mahalakshmi Layout, Mahalakshmipura.

According to Dr. Rajendra, the patient was admitted on May 6, but the hospital discharged him the next day saying he had recovered. When he developed health complications, his family took him back to the hospital, but he was denied admission, he alleged.

Former Deputy Mayor S. Harish, in his complaint to the Joint Commissioner, BBMP, West division, has sought strict action against Bharathi Hospital.