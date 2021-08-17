Hospital admission among children very low: BBMP

Most children who have contracted COVID-19 have reported only mild to moderate symptoms, with many recovering at home, and there has been no increase in the number of cases among children in the city, stated D. Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the number of hospital admissions among children was very low. The civic body had recently also issued an advisory to residents’ welfare associations, who have been directed to prioritise on children’s safety and check the spread of COVID-19 on their premises.

The BBMP had set up a fever clinic and a triage centre at Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. A 30-bed COVID-19 Care Centre dedicated for children has been established. This centre has two CUs, eight HDU, and 20 oxygenated beds to treat children with mild and moderate symptoms, he said.

Mr. Randeep also said that the civic body’s doctors and other medical staff had been trained by experts from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. Children will be treated at Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital on a priority basis. If the symptoms are severe, the children will be referred to medical facilities with specialist care, he added.

Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital has both out-patient and in-patient facilities, including general medicine, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, dental care, screening facility for children, and cervical cancer. There is also a high-tech lab with an x-ray unit and a blood storage unit at the hospital.

On Tuesday, medical equipment worth ₹5 lakh was donated to the hospital by two private individuals. The donation includes three BiPAP machines, one video laryngoscope, 300 PPE kits, and 50-litre sanitiser.