Hoskote to see fight over ‘swabhimana’

The State could be getting ready for another political battle fought for “Swabhimana” (self respect). After the mega electoral battle at Mandya during the Lok Sabha elections in which BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha defeated then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil K. on the plank of Swabhimana, the stage is being set for a contest on similar lines at Hoskote Assembly constituency.

Having been denied BJP ticket to contest in the bypolls, Sharath Bache Gowda, son of BJP MP from Chickballapur B.N. Bache Gowda, has raised the issue of self respect and filed his nomination as an Independent in Hoskote. In a show of strength, thousands of his supporters, wearing t-shirts sporting the logo “Swabhimani”, took out a procession in Hoskote on Thursday.

The BJP nominee N. Nagaraju (MTB), whose disqualification has led to the bypolls in Hoskote, also filed his nominations after taking primary membership of the party. Mr. Nagaraju even skipped a ceremony in which the BJP inducted 15 other disqualified legislators. Interestingly, veteran leader Mr. Bache Gowda was conspicuous by his absence during the filing of nominations by both candidates. Mr. Sharath is a US-returned software entrepreneur who made his electoral debut in 2018 on BJP ticket, losing to the then Congress nominee Mr. Nagaraju by a margin of around 6,000 votes. The political battle is also being viewed as a fight between him — an “insider” of Hoskote — and “outsider” Mr. Nagaraju, who hails from the neighbouring Mahadevapura.

For Mr. Sharath, an unexpected boost has come from former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announcing support to him, leaving aside decades-old rivalry between their fathers, both of whom made their political careers in the Janata Parivar politics. On Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy also indicated that he will be campaigning for Mr. Sharath.

Political observers believe the presence of Padmavathy Suresh, the wife of Hebbal legislator Byrathi Suresh, as Congress nominee in the fray could go against Mr. Nagaraju as both hail from the Kuruba community. There is fear that the Kuruba votes could be divided, while the support of Mr. Kumaraswamy to Mr. Sharath (both Vokkaligas) could consolidate caste votes.

Unless the party leadership convinces Mr. Sharath to withdraw from the contest, Hoskote promises to be among the hard-fought battlegrounds for the BJP.