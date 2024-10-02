Horticulture Department to set up expert committee for conservation of bandstand in Lalbagh 

For over a month now, cracks have appeared in the wooden structure of the iconic bandstand in Lalbagh Botanical Garden which has over 150 years of history. The Horticulture Department is constituting a committee that will study the damage and come up with a plan for its conservation.

“As it is made out of wood, due to weather factors, some cracks have appeared. Especially when it rained, some water seeped inside, and the wood became soft because of that. We will constitute a team of experts in the next 10-12 days and then go for its restoration based on their recommendations,” said Jagadeesh M., Joint Director (Parks and Gardens), Horticulture Department.

The bandstand is said to be established in 1870 by the British and many military and police bands played there. The wooden structure was restored in 2004 after the old structure was damaged due to weather and other factors. Along with an artistic roof, the Band Stand has wooden pillars and seating areas.

“The bandstand in Lalbagh is the oldest in Bengaluru predating the one in Cubbon Park, which in itself makes it very interesting historically. Before the glass house was constructed, flower shows used to be organised in the bandstand,” said Meera Iyer, convener of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

Currently, ropes have been tied around the pillars of the bandstand and public entry has been restricted. The officials of the Horticulture Department said that plans are in the works to use advanced technology to use materials that will make the roof leakproof after consulting with the expert committee. However, architectural experts say that the restoration work should take place without compromising the character of the structure.

“They should first check if there is a maintenance issue or if it needs restoration. If it needs restoration, then they should not replace the materials with which it was originally built with modern materials. It will not be congruent with the times when it was built. The character of the place does not just come from its looks, but also with the construction materials and the style of construction,” explained Pankaj Modi, heritage conservation architect.

He added, “In Cubbon Park, they have replaced the roof of the bandstand in the name of restoration. This is a good example of how restoration should not be done and that should not be repeated in Lalbagh.”

