October 20, 2023

With Cubbon Park walkers and other green enthusiasts up in arms about the Karnataka High Court’s directions about providing parking inside Cubbon Park for public litigants, the Horticulture Department has decided to have a dialogue with the newly-formed Cubbon Park Conservation Committee before making a decision.

In a letter to the department by K. S. Bharath Kumar, Registrar General, High Court, on October 11, it has been stated that parking arrangements for public litigants should be made by the department on a 500-metre stretch within Cubbon Park.

He said that, upon the directions of the High Court Buildings Committee and Security Committee, along with an approval from the Chief Justice, vehicle parking should be enabled between Victoria statue and Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“We have formed the Cubbon Park Conservation Committee with all stakeholders. We will place the matter before the committee next week, and then make a decision,” said Shamla Iqbal, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department.

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, who has been asked to be a part of the Conservation Committee, argued that Cubbon Park should not serve as a parking lot for any office.

“When we saw this letter, we realised that it was a real issue. It is also pretty unilateral. The implications (of allowing parking) will be on safety, health and biodiversity of Cubbon Park,” she said. She added that as a committee member, she is open to collaborate with the Horticulture Department to arrive at the right decision.

The letter has also directed Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to put up signboards designating the parking area for enabling parking of vehicles on the stretch, in coordination with the departments concerned.

