Hope Farm electrocution: Victims’ family was waiting for their return from Deepavali celebrations when tragedy struck

Family members express concern for other people who could potentially be hurt by such incidents owing to negligence by the authorities 

November 20, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

Cheryl Jasline
The spot where the woman and her child were electrocuted near Hope Farm in Bengaluru. 

The spot where the woman and her child were electrocuted near Hope Farm in Bengaluru. 

 

Two phone calls received by Bhavani S., the sister of Soundarya who died of electrocution at Hope Farm, turned out to be a twisted tale of fate.

In the first call, Ms. Bhavani was happy hearing from her sister that she returned to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu, after celebrating Deepavali at her mother-in-law’s house. But a second call came a few minutes later, informing her about the tragic incident.

A pall of gloom fell on the house in Channasandra, where family members gathered slowly as the reality sunk in. They huddled together in a room, many unable to talk, as the neighbours gathered to offer comfort.

At the spot of the incident, Soundarya’ husband was moving frantically seeking help from the bystanders and calling people.

Ms. Bhavani, talking to The Hindu, said that her sister had called her before the incident to inform of her arrival.

Kavya K., another sister of the victim, said, “I think my sister sacrificed her life for the sake of the public.”

She said that this wasn’t about receiving compensation and it’s more about creating awareness as to how such a dangerous accident must not get repeated, and how people shouldn’t have to pay with their lives for the recklessness of the government.

Malleshwari Shivakumar, a cousin of the victim, claimed that even after visiting the site around 11.30 a.m., no one had taken any action to remove the wires from the area, let alone provide warning boards for people passing by.

The family members expressed concern for other people who could potentially be hurt by the same, or other loose wires hanging around the city.

