HOPCOMS seeks ₹25 cr. interest-free loan from govt.

Bengaluru

25 February 2020 08:17 IST

To cash in on the increasing demand for fresh and naturally-ripened vegetables and fruits that come directly from the farm, the Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd. (HOPCOMS) has proposed the expansion of its services, including store upgrades, opening hi-tech outlets and creation of cold storage facility.

For this, HOPCOMS, with Karnataka State Cooperative Horticulture Marketing Federation Ltd, has requested Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to sanction a long-term interest-free loan of ₹25 crore and to allocate funds to HOPCOMS in the upcoming budget.

A.S. Chandre Gowda, president, HOPCOMS, said the government had always supported the infrastructural development of HOPCOMS, but did not concentrate on the marketing aspect.

“We operate on a ‘no profit-no loss basis’, so there has not been enough emphasis on business and ease of doing business,” he said, adding that if the government agreed to provide them with long-term interest-free loans and other financial assistance, they would invest it on improving business of the society.

Basavaraj R. Patil, president, Karnataka State Cooperative Horticulture Marketing Federation Ltd., said there was an urgent need to integrate cold chain facility, processing and sales. “Though efforts have been made to strengthen, expand and modernise HOPCOMS, we have lagged behind in integrating the important elements of processing, chain facility and sales. This is the biggest hindrance we are facing in competing with private players,” he said.

Mr. Patil also said that there was a need to open outlets for horticultural organic produce across the State, importantly in the city. “There has been demand from all districts, especially in Bengaluru, for organic commodities. Hence, we should aim at catering to new demands of the people,” he said.

An official from the federation also said that it should provide service like the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). “They have different varieties of milk products. Though we procure different vegetables and fruits, we do not have any byproducts. Hence, we will seek the help of the government in extending and expanding our services. This will not only increase business but also help in tackling the wastage problem. Excess produce will be processed and sold,” the official said.

The federation has recently set up a grape processing unit in Vijayapura to convert grapes into raisins.