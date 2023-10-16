HamberMenu
Honorary doctorates for former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath from Bangalore University

Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of the university, Thawar Chand Gehlot, will present the honorary doctorates at the 58th convocation of BU

October 16, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairperson S. Somanath will be conferred with honorary doctorates by the Bangalore University (BU).

Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of the university, Thawar Chand Gehlot, will present the honorary doctorates at the 58th convocation of BU on October 17, at the Jnanajyothi auditorium in Bengaluru.

As many as 299 gold medals and 113 cash prizes will be awarded to 193 students, and 204 Ph.Ds will be conferred as well. The gold medallists will receive medals consisting of 18 carat 1.3 gm gold embossed on 20 gm silver coins.

