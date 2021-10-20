Honeywell bags ₹496.57 crore Bengaluru Safe City project

City to have 7,000 video cameras at over 3,000 locations

The Union Government has selected Honeywell Automation India to lead the ₹496.57-crore Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund. The project was initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women and girls in public places to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence or harassment.

Bengaluru is among eight cities selected for the government’s Safe City project, which involves identification of hot spots for crimes against women and deployment of various components, including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in the community through awareness programmes.

As per the engagement, Honeywell will create an integrated Command & Control Center to manage a state-of-the-art video system with more than 7,000 cameras deployed at more than 3,000 locations across Bengaluru. The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a ‘Dial 100’ application and drones. Honeywell would also upgrade the city police department’s existing Suraksha app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement.

Ashish Gaikwad, president, Honeywell India and Managing Director, Honeywell Automation India said, “We are honoured to be selected for the Bengaluru Safe City project that works to directly address a key concern – to improve the safety of all its citizens, especially women and girls.”

The project would be implemented in phases, and Honeywell would operate and maintain the security infrastructure for five years.

“Globally, Honeywell helps develop future-ready cities with its wide portfolio of smart and safe city offerings, including a focus on connected safety and security technology. We want to now deliver this for Bengaluru city, with the goal of turning it into the city that’s safer and more resilient,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia.

Honeywell claims that its smart city systems in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat already connect more than 100,000 IoT sensors and touch the lives of more than 100 million people.