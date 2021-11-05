Honeytrap racket busted, four arrested

The city police have busted a honeytrap racket and arrested four persons, including a 30-year-old woman. A retired school principal was victimised by the ring on October 2. Nandini Layout police, acting on a complaint he lodged in the last week of October, busted the ring.

He was looking to open a bar and restaurant, and was trying to procure an excise licence. The woman was introduced to him by a common acquaintance as a broker who can fix the deal.

She called him to her friend’s house in Laggere, and as the man was in the house, three men barged in claiming to be from a Kannada organisation, and alleged that they had caught them indulging in a prostitution racket red-handed. They extracted ₹3 lakh from him, before letting him go. Police suspect the same gang has similarly fleeced more than 20 men over the last few months.

Another incident

In a similar case, a 40-year old engineer was called by a woman he had befriended on the social media to a hotel room. As the engineer went to meet her, three men barged into the room alleging that the man was indulging in prostitution and drug peddling, and that they had caught him red-handed.

They forced him to transfer ₹5 lakh from three of his bank accounts and fled from the scene with the woman after locking him up in the room. Govindapura police have registered a case, and further investigation is on. Given the similar modus operandi, police have not ruled out the same gang carrying out the second incident as well.