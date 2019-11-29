Honey trap ring busted

The city police have busted a honey trap racket and arrested four people for allegedly blackmailing an MLA from Gadag district. The probe seems to be expanding with more legislators and businessmen suspected to have fallen prey to the ring, which has allegedly been active for at least three years.

The incident came to light after the MLA approached Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to probe the matter. He was being blackmailed over a private video and was facing a demand of ₹10 crore from the gang,

The CCB approached the accused on the pretext of handing over the money and caught Raghavendra, 30, in Parappana Agrahara recently. According to the police, he is the kingpin of the racket. The police have arrested three of his associates. They are now on the lookout for his female friend, who was in the video, and some other associates.

The police have seized laptops, pen drives and mobile phones from the accused leading to discovery of more victims, sources said.

“A few politicians are suspected to have paid money to the gang to ensure that their videos are not made public,” sources added.

Raghavendra allegedly sent his female friend to politicians and businessmen. She is suspected to have even travelled abroad with victims. The duo would record videos and audio chats, which they used to blackmail their victims, sources said.