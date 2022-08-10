Bengaluru

Honda, HPCL to offer battery swap service for e-autos in Bengaluru

A file photo of an e-auto.
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru August 10, 2022 12:08 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 12:08 IST

Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., has set up battery swap services for electric autorickshaws at HPCL petrol stations in Bengaluru.

The first swap facility was opened on August 9 at HPCL petrol station on Old Airport Road. HPCL fuel stations on Raj Bhavan Road, Nandini Layout and Koramangala would also have battery swap infrastructure. More than 70 petrol stations in Bengaluru would have this facility within 12 months. The facility would be expanded to other cities as well in a phased manner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

HEID signed a memorandum of understanding and commercial agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to collaborate in the field of e-mobility in February 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sandeep Maheshwari, Executive Director-Retail, HPCL, said, “HPCL is committed to accelerating India’s transition to greener energy. HPCL & HEID e:swap stations will make swapping batteries a breeze for e-autorickshaws at Bengaluru.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Read more...