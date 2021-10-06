Honda has educated around 10,000 motorists in Bengaluru on road safety

Company reaches out through Safety Driving Education Centre and Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has educated 3,200 traffic rule violators about road safety in Bengaluru at its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC), which was set up in 2020 at Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute (TTRSI), Thanisandra.

Also, HMSI’s safety instructors at SDEC have spread road safety awareness among nearly 6,000 people in Bengaluru through classroom training and digital programme ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ in the last one year.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand & Communication, HMSI, said, “In 2019, Karnataka reported over 40,000 road accidents and was ranked number 5 in terms of the number of accidents in India. Lack of knowledge of road safety is one of the main causes of accidents.”

To increase basic road safety awareness, HMSI and Bengaluru Traffic Police initiated ‘Road Safety Training’ for all citizens, especially traffic rule violators, in the city in 2020.

A two-hour, free-of-cost mandatory training session takes traffic rule violators through theory sessions on road rules and regulations, training in riding gear and posture, and other safe riding etiquette. This is followed by practical training on Honda’s virtual road safety simulator to increase an applicant’s risk prediction ability before they actually start driving on roads.

“Moving forward, we will continue to instil more discipline among motorists of Bengaluru, and turn them into responsible road-users,” Mr. Nagaraj added.

Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul, started in May 2020, has so far sensitised over 6 lakh motorists in India on the importance of being aware and responsible road-users, claims the company.