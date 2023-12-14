Homemaker run over by BMTC bus in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli

December 14, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old homemaker was killed on the spot and her one-and-a-half year old daughter and husband had a narrow escape when the scooter they were riding on lost control after it brushed a moving BMTC bus coming from the wrong end at the entrance of Silk Board flyover from Bommanahalli side on December 13 evening.

The deceased, Seema, a native of VIjayapura was married to Gurumurthy, a BESCOM lineman, two-and-a-half years ago. The couple had a daughter.

According to the police, the couple were heading for a shopping trip on their scooter when Gurumurthy, in order to negotiate a jam tried to overtake the bus from the left side. He soon lost control when the bus started moving. Seema who was riding pillion fell down and came under the wheels of the bus and was crushed to death.

Sensing trouble, the driver and conductor fled from the spot abandoning the bus. The Madiwala traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital and seized the bus for further investigations.