Homemaker, minor son found dead in flat at Yelahanka in Bengaluru

A 40-year-old homemaker and her 13-year-old son were found dead in their flat at an apartment complex at Yelahanka here on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ramya and her son Bhargav Pulivartha. According to the police, the incident came to light at RNZ Apartment after neighbours went to check on the two as they had not ventured out for two days and a foul smell was emanating from their flat.

The police have found a death note in the house in which Ramya said she was depressed after her husband’s death and this prompted her to take the extreme decision. Ramya’s husband, Sridhar, from Andhra Pradesh, a software engineer, died three months ago, due to cancer. She was also facing financial difficulties after her husband’s death, according to the police.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem and FSL reports to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those who are in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph.: 104 for help)

