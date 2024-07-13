ADVERTISEMENT

Homemaker, minor son found dead in flat at Yelahanka in Bengaluru

Published - July 13, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old homemaker and her 13-year-old son were found dead in their flat at an apartment complex at Yelahanka here on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Ramya and her son Bhargav Pulivartha. According to the police, the incident came to light at RNZ Apartment after neighbours went to check on the two as they had not ventured out for two days and a foul smell was emanating from their flat.

The police have found a death note in the house in which Ramya said she was depressed after her husband’s death and this prompted her to take the extreme decision. Ramya’s husband, Sridhar, from Andhra Pradesh, a software engineer, died three months ago, due to cancer. She was also facing financial difficulties after her husband’s death, according to the police.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem and FSL reports to ascertain the cause of death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Those who are in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph.: 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US