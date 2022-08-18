Homemaker loses ₹12 lakh in two instances of cyber crime in Bengaluru

The victim informed her family about the cheating before filing a complaint with the police on August 15, 2022. The police are trying to track down the accused based on the transaction details. | Photo Credit: For representation only

The West division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a man who befriended a 29-year-old homemaker on Facebook and cheated her of ₹4 lakh. She also fell prey to a separate cyber phishing attack and lost nearly ₹8 lakh.

The complainant, Nethrawathi K., resident of Channasandra RR Nagar, was very active on social media when the man befriended her posing as an NRI.

During their interaction, the accused offered to send her gifts. A few days ago, a man claiming to be a customs officer from New Delhi airport informed that there was a parcel containing several thousand pounds and asked her to pay taxes to get the parcel.

Nethrawathi paid ₹4.10,100 online before realising that she had been cheated. Even as she was contemplating about informing her family, an unidentified man called her offering an online job and investment in trading to get quick returns.

Thinking that she could recover the loss by investing money, she transferred ₹7.91,100 from her accounts . As soon as the money was transferred, the person went incommunicado.

The victim informed her family about the cheating before filing a complaint with the police on August 15. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the transaction details.

“We suspect that the bank accounts operated by the accused are either taken on rent or opened with fake credentials,” a police officer said.