Homemaker kills minor son, ends life

A 48-year-old homemaker ended life after reportedly killing her 13-year-old son at their house in Hosa Guddadahalli of Mysore Road on Tuesday night. The deceased has made a video to explain that she was taking the extreme step as she was dejected over a dowry harassment case filed by her sister-in-law.

The deceased have been identified as H.M. Lakshmamma, and her son, Madan B.S. Madan was studying in sixth standard in a private school in RPC Layout of Vijayanagar. Lakshmamma's family hails from a village in Channapatana taluk in Ramanagaram district.

Preliminary investigation

Police said that the incident came to light between 7.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. when her elder son Prasad B.S. called his mother's phone and the calls went unanswered. He called one of his neighbours and asked him to check on his mother. The neighbour went to the house and found the woman dead.

Lakshmamma's husband, Shivalingegowda, 58, and Prasad, who were at their hotel in Gandhinagar, rushed back to the house around 9.30 p.m. to find people gathered in front of their house. The Byatarayanapura police have found a video clipping in Lakshmamma's phone which was reportedly made by her. Though she or Madan is not visible in the clipping, she explains about why she took the extreme step.

Her younger brother Siddegowda, who is mentally challenged is married to Ranjitha. Ranjitha reportedly filed a case against Siddegowda and nine others, including Lakshmmamma, over dowry harassment in August. Siddegowda, who was arrested, is presently in jail.

Fearing that she would also be arrested, Lakshmmamma, took the extreme step, Shivalingegowda said in his complaint to the Byatarayanapura police. Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case against Ranjitha charging her under abetment to suicide. The police are also probing further to file a case against the deceased, Lakshmmamma, for allegedly killing her minor son and committing suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)