Homemaker held for killing husband with the help of her friend

November 30, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Soladevanahalli police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old homemaker who, with the help of her male friend, allegedly murdered her husband who was objecting to their affair and disposed of the body in a drain on the outskirts of the city on November 24.

The accused, Jayalakshmi, threw the rope used to commit the murder and the deceased’s mobile phone at different directions in an open field on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway before returning home. She later went to the police and filed a missing complaint, said the police.

However, the police, on suspicion, analysed her call record details and summoned her for questioning. A detailed questioning led Jayalakshmi to confess to the crime.

According to the police, Jayalakshmi married Dase Gowda 16 years ago and the couple had two children. Dase Gowda, who owned a farmhouse and used to run multiple businesses, was busy with his work.

Jayalakshmi had an affair with the accused Rajesh, an engineering graduate, who would visit often when Dase Gowda used to go out of the house. Dase Gowda came to know about the relationship a few months ago and used to fight with Jayalakshmi since then. He had warned Jayalakshmi and Rajesh to stay away from each other, the police said.

The duo planned to kill him to continue their affair. As per the plan, Rajesh was waiting outside the farmhouse for Dase Gowda to return on November 25. When an unsuspecting Dase Gowda came home, Jayalakshmi, as per the plan, opened the backdoor of the farmhouse to allow Rajesh in. He pounced on Dase Gowda and strangled him to death with a rope used to tie the cattle, said the police.

The duo later carried the body in a car to the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway and dumped it in a drain near Ramanagaram. The Ramanagara Rural police later recovered the decomposed body.

