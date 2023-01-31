HamberMenu
Homeguard arrested for extorting money from couple in Bengaluru

This is the fourth case reported in the city of patrolling policemen extorting money from people in the last few months.

January 31, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In the last couple of months, there have been several instances of Bengaluru policemen extorting money from people, especially while on patrol duty in the night.

The Whitefield division police on Tuesday initiated an inquiry after a 25-year-old woman from Delhi, who had come to Bengaluru to visit her friend, tweeted that she was harassed by a constable who extorted money through UPI. He has now been identified as Manjunath Reddy, a homeguard attached to the BBMP on patrolling at Kundalahalli lake on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Arsha Latif, clicked a photo of the accused constable’s bike and posted a complaint on social media tagging the city police commissioner and other senior police officers seeking action. This is the fourth case reported of patrolling policemen extorting money from people in the last few months.

As the post went viral, it prompted the DCP (Whitefield) to direct Assistant Commissioner of Police (Marathahalli Sub-division) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report for necessary action.

“We have arrested Manjunath Reddy V. He is not a policeman but a homeguard attached to the BBMP. The police are filing an FIR charging him under extortion,” said S Girish, DCP, Whitefield division.

Social media post draws attention

Ms. Arsha came to Bengaluru last weekend to see her friend who had recently moved to the city. The duo met and went to Kundahalli lake.

Suddenly, a policeman emerged out of nowhere and began clicking their pictures and questioning them. He objected to their sitting on the lake benches without permission and accused them of smoking. He then threatened to book them and demanded that they come to the station.

Unable to bear his harassment, her friend paid the constable ₹1,000 through mobile transfer, following which he left. Arsha clicked a picture of his bike from behind and later posted it along with her ordeal on social media. The police control room staff called her soon after, asking for the transaction details.

A trend of extortion

It may be recalled that two police constables of Bandepalya Police Station were suspended earlier for dereliction of duty after they “planted marijuana (ganja)” in a youth’s bag and extorted money from him in January.

In December 2022, two police personnel of the Sampigehalli Police Station were suspended for extorting a couple for “walking late at night”. Earlier, two constables attached to Adugodi were suspended for taking money from a couple through online transfer for smoking in a public place.”

