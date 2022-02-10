Homebuyers question K-RERA proposal for Lok Adalat

RERA Act already exclusively adjudicates complaints, they say

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has announced that it will hold Lok Adalats to settle cases pertaining to refunds, compensationand other issues. However, homebuyers are questioning the need for such an additional move when there is a full-fledged RERA Act to handle these cases.

In a February 9 notification, K-RERA has said under the guidance and directions of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, it will organise Lok Adalats to “settle/ compromise complaints/ cases relating to refund, delay in compensation, compensation permissible execution proceedings in disposed of cases or any other litigation which can be settled before the Lok Adalat” filed under the RERA Act 2016 and Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017.But home buyers are asking what the need for this is.

“There is already a K-RERA Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Cell (KCDRC) which is active in K-RERA since 2019 with hardly any homebuyers opting for it. This cell has so far heard 18 conciliation cases, but there is no transparency in its outcome. For a compromise between a builder and homebuyer, no Lok Adalat/ KCDRC is needed. Builders and homebuyers are compromising all the time without any law or without any Lok Adalat,” said M.S. Shankar, general secretary,Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE).

“When a specific Act such as the RERA Act is there to exclusively adjudicate homebuyers’complaints, what is the need for these compromises by Lok Adalat?” he questioned.The forum shared responses of homebuyers to the prospect of going to a Lok Adalat. “Going to the Lok Adalat will make the purchaser compromise according to the builder’s wish and delay (the process) further as the Lok Adalat will not be as per the RERA Act 2016. What is the compulsion of K-RERAto further delay justice?” one of them had asked, expressing their wish to not go to a Lok Adalat.