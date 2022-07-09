Homealone woman robbed in Bengaluru

A man barged into a house where a woman was alone on Friday night, threatened her at knifepoint, tied her up, and robbed her of ₹7-lakh worth 140 grams of gold jewellery that was on her. Rihan, a resident of Abbigere, was alone at home on Friday night, as her family members who had gone out for work had not returned yet. Around 8 p.m., a man barged into her house, threatened her at knifepoint, tied her hands and legs, snatched her mobile phone, and fled with all the gold jewellery on her. She was rescued by her son who returned from work at around 10 p.m. The Gangammana Gudi police have registered a case and are analysing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify suspects.



