Home-to-home survey begins for voters’ list special revision in Bengaluru

A special home-to-home survey for the revision of the voters’ list in Bengaluru Urban commenced on Tuesday, August 20, through the BLO (Booth Level Officer) software, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Speaking at a meeting held at BBMP Central Office, he stated that all activities related to the voter list’s special revision for 2025 have begun. “Every year, we prepare and publish the voter list by including those who turn 18 by January 1. Accordingly, from today until October 18, BLOs will conduct door-to-door surveys. The draft voter list will be published on October 29, 2024, with the final list set to be released on January 6, 2025,” he explained.

During the door-to-door survey, any new houses identified at the booth level will be assessed for new residents, and those eligible will be added to the voter list. Additionally, ineligible voters who have relocated or passed away will be removed from the list, Mr. Giri Nath noted.

The special revision of the voters’ list will involve BLOs visiting homes in all 28 Assembly constituencies of the BBMP area between August 20 and October 18, 2024. Recognised political parties and booth-level agents (BLAs) have been encouraged to coordinate with BLOs to ensure the inclusion of as many eligible voters as possible.

The Election Commission’s Voter Helpline Mobile Application (VHA) and Voter Services Portal (web application) can be used to submit applications online. Four qualifying dates—January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1—have been set to facilitate voter registration.

Booths to be inspected

Bengaluru has approximately 9,000 polling stations, and officials have been instructed to inspect them. Booth-level officers will be assigned according to the respective polling stations. If any assigned BLOs have been transferred or face health issues, replacements will be appointed, and detailed information will be collected and uploaded on the website.