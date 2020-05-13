Home quarantine for pregnant women, children returning from overseas

The State Health Department has now revised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Category 2 asymptomatic passengers returning home from foreign countries.

As per a new circular issued on Wednesday by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), pregnant women, children below the age of 10, senior citizens aged 80 and above, and terminally ill patients (those suffering from cancer, chronic kidney disease, and stroke) will be tested for COVID-19 using RT-PCR technique soon after their arrival. If they test negative, they will be exempted from institutional quarantine. As per the earlier SOP, institutional quarantine was compulsory for all who are returning to their home States/country.

“Such passengers (who test negative) will be stamped and sent for home quarantine for 14 days. All passengers belonging to the above category will be subjected to a check-up to confirm their health status,” stated the circular.

Asked why a similar exemption was not given to those coming from other States, Minister Suresh Kumar, who is the COVID-19 spokesperson for Karnataka, said officials would discuss the issue and take a decision shortly.