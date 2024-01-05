GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home-alone woman killed in Bengaluru

January 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A home-alone woman was killed when her husband was out at work and their children were at school on Thursday at Electronics City.

The deceased has been identified as Neelam, 30, hailing from Uttar Pradesh. She had been a resident of Prabhakar Reddy Layout, Electronics City, for the past four years. Her husband, Pradyumna, runs a hardware shop nearby and is also a contractor for painting houses. Neelam used to lock the gate and the main door of the house and stay at home after her husband and two sons left. 

On Thursday, her husband and children left for work and school, respectively, as usual. However, when Pradyumna returned home in the evening, he found the gate and the main door left ajar and Neelam dead in the house. The Electronics City police said she was strangulated to death.

Given no valuables were missing from the house and there was no forced entry, the police suspect she let her killer in and so the act was committed by someone known to her. The Electronics City police have formed two special teams to crack the case.

