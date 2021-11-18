Holiday on Friday for schools in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru Rural, schools will remain closed for two days

With heavy rains expected to continue for another day, schools in Bengaluru will be closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. The Department of Public Instruction has authorised Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to declare holiday after looking at the weather forecast, said R. Vishal , Commissioner for Public Instruction.

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Friday. While the DC of Bengaluru Urban announced a one-day holiday, the Bengaluru Rural DC said schools would remain closed on Friday and Saturday. Other districts have taken similar measures.

However, students in schools affiliated to the CBSE who have mid-term examinations will have to commute to school to give their papers.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said on Twitter that in the backdrop of continuous rains in certain districts, students are finding it difficult to attend classes. “District Collectors have been instructed to take a call on declaring a holiday as per the situation,” he tweeted.