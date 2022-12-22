Holiday packages, movies tickets, and dinner vouchers: These are some of the incentives for star performers in police in Bengaluru

December 22, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was a celebratory mood at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the South-East Division, as nine police officials were selected for their best performance and behaviour, and awarded holiday packages, movie tickets for the Kannada blackbuster Kantara, and dinner with their family members.

The star performers were chosen from 14 police stations across the division, after they were given a five-star rating for handling visitors and treating them with care and diligence.

From introducing libraries in stations to introducing feedback forms, the city police have been deploying many measures to bring about an image and perception makeover.

Since November 28 this year, the South-East Division, led by DCP C.K. Baba, launched a QR code-based feedback system, to allow visitors to rate the officers they meet and give their feedback, complaints, and suggestions.

The code is placed at the entrance of every station for the visitors to scan and answer around 12 questions. There is a printed form also available and a dropbox in case the visitors do not have their smartphone with them.

These feedback forms will be evaluated every month to choose the best performers and to reward them accordingly, Mr. Baba said.

Since the launch of the initiative, the police have received around 3,054 visitors, out of which 2,444 have given their feedback.

“The star performers are not only rewarded, but their pictures are highlighted at the station as the star of the month,” Mr. Baba added.

This, according to him, will motivate the others to improve their efficiency and work hard to perform better in terms of sensitivity, humility, and hospitality towards the public.

”I am very happy at being recognised. This has motivated me and increased my responsibility to keep up the good work,“ Nataraj D.N., inspector, Koramangala station, one of the star performers, said.

“Getting feedback from the people and to ensure that the staff at the station connects with them and resolves their issue empathetically is the way forward. People-centric practices are the need of the hour and it is also our goal to increase efficiency and transparency. The feedback is helping us to unlearn old methods and practices. To motivate them and improve their level of efficiency and service, we have rewarded them today,” Mr. Baba added.

There are many stations which got three, two, and single-star ratings and the backend team, set up to monitor the performance of the stations, is working on modalities to help these stations enhance their performance.

Reacting to the Initiative, city-based advocate Vinay Srinivasa said: “Though it is a welcome move, the feedback system would be accessed by only one section, while a majority of the people who are uneducated and poor are scared to even visit the station. More than such initiatives, the police should strictly follow the Karnataka Police Manual. The police should also have some confidence-building measures among the people who are scared even to visit them.”

T. Narasimhamurthy, city-based social activist, welcomed the move stating that every police personnel is a human rights activist with a salary and bound to behave courteously with people.

“However, the police in the society are becoming a tool to scare people. A woman scaring her child in the name of the police while feeding is a classic example. This should not be the case. This self-assessment programme should be extended to the whole city and the State,” he added.